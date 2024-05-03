More spaces for families to enjoy the outdoors coming to Southside, South Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Friday, the City of Tucson and the City of South Tucson are taking steps to bring more outdoor spaces for families.

In South Tucson, Redondo Park is officially re-opening, and the city is hosting a grand opening celebration.

From 3 - 5 p.m. on May 3, there will be free paletas, aguas frescas, and games. Redondo Park is located at 2020 S. 5th Avenue.

On the southside of Tucson, city leaders are breaking ground on Barrio Nopal Park. The groundbreaking is open to the public and will start at 4:30 p.m. at 311 E. Elvira Rd.

Mayor Regina Romero and Ward One Councilmember Lane Santa Cruz will be in attendance. The event is celebrating what this park will provide to the community, which includes a splash pad and a shaded playground.

The $4,135,852 project is funded through voter-approved Prop. 407. For more information on the project, visit tucsondelivers.tucsonaz.gov/pages/barrionopal.