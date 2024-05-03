Watch Now
More spaces for families to enjoy the outdoors coming to Southside, South Tucson

South Tucson is hosting a grand opening for Redondo Park, while the City of Tucson is holding a groundbreaking for Barrio Nopal Park
Redondo Park
Reyna Preciado
Redondo Park
Posted at 11:26 AM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03 14:26:23-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Friday, the City of Tucson and the City of South Tucson are taking steps to bring more outdoor spaces for families.

In South Tucson, Redondo Park is officially re-opening, and the city is hosting a grand opening celebration.

From 3 - 5 p.m. on May 3, there will be free paletas, aguas frescas, and games. Redondo Park is located at 2020 S. 5th Avenue.

On the southside of Tucson, city leaders are breaking ground on Barrio Nopal Park. The groundbreaking is open to the public and will start at 4:30 p.m. at 311 E. Elvira Rd.

Mayor Regina Romero and Ward One Councilmember Lane Santa Cruz will be in attendance. The event is celebrating what this park will provide to the community, which includes a splash pad and a shaded playground.

The $4,135,852 project is funded through voter-approved Prop. 407. For more information on the project, visit tucsondelivers.tucsonaz.gov/pages/barrionopal.

——-
Reyna Preciado is a reporter for KGUN 9, she joined the KGUN 9 team in July of 2022 after graduating Arizona State University. Share your story ideas with Reyna by emailing reyna.preciado@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, or Twitter.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Community Inspired Journalism

