Search warrants served in Sahuarita park explosive device investigation

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sahuarita Police Department (SPD) and Pima County Regional Bomb Squad served two search warrants Friday in their investigation of a series of suspicious, likely explosive devices found in the Rancho Sahuarita subdivision in June.

WATCH KGUN 9 NEWS:

According to an SPD press release, detectives have worked to identify suspects in the cases of the devices, the first of which appeared on June 13. They served warrants Friday, July 11 to persons of interest in north Rancho Sahuarita, in the 400 block of E. Calle Escora and the 14000 block of S. Paseo Puente Alas Estrellas.

RELATED COVERAGE | "Don't touch it:" PCSD bomb squad gives tips on how to handle possible explosives

PCSD bomb squad gives tips on how to handle possible explosives

No arrests have been made as of Friday, and the investigation remains ongoing, according to the release.

In the cases of all three reported devices, which the press release describes as "appear[ing] to be an explosive, or simulated explosive," the Pima Regional Bomb Squad responded and rendered the devices safe.

As the investigation is ongoing, SPD asks that anyone with information contact the department at (520) 351-4900, 911, or (520) 344-7000 during business hours Monday through Friday. SPD also has a TIP Line at (520) 445-7847.