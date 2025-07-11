Free sports physicals, vaccinations during 'Back 2 School Bash' at Quincie Douglas Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is sponsoring a 'Back 2 School Bash' this Saturday at the Quincie Douglas Center.

The event is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 12. The Quincie Douglas Center is located at 1575 E. 36th St.

The University of Arizona Mobile Health Clinic will be on-site, offering free sports physicals and school-required vaccinations for youth without insurance. Space is limited, call (520) 791-2507 to reserve your spot.

Kids ages 5 and older in attendance will also receive a free school supply pack while supplies last. Children must be present to receive supplies.

It is recommended by the city that attendees park at the Quincie Douglas Swimming Pool, Library, or Silverlake Park lots. They ask people not to park on U of A Tech Park property.

For questions or to sign up, contact the Quincie Douglas Center at (520) 791-2507.