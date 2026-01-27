ICE activity near elementary school sparks fear in Southside community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Immigration enforcement activity near a Tucson elementary school last week has left people in the Barrio Santa Rosa area of the Southside fearful and changing their daily routines.

Three people were detained by ICE in the area near Drachman Montessori Magnet School. An Arizona lawmaker claims the people detained are in the country legally, adding they are asylum seekers with proper documentation.

In a statement sent to KGUN 9, Arizona Rep. Alma Hernandez (D-Tucson) stated in part:

"This family was not breaking any law. In fact, this family is currently in their asylum process as they are from Venezuela, they all had proper documentation to show they are legally here while their case is being processed..."

I went door to door in Barrio Santa Rosa to hear from community voices about an increased ICE presence in the area, and I found residents shared one common feeling: fear. None wanted to show their faces on camera, and some didn't even want to step outside their homes.

"Right now, I'm even scared to leave my house," one resident said.

A woman who lives near the school, close to where three people were detained Friday, says she has changed her daily routines, worried about being stopped with her children.

"It makes me feel like we can't even be trusted in being in our own place. Like I have to leave my camera on. I have to make sure that nobody comes through my doors and they cannot come in," she said.

Despite being a U.S. citizen, she says she's fearful because of her ethnicity. She also worries about the impact on children after seeing immigration enforcement activity near the school.

"That was wrong, especially kids being outside, they're scared," she said.

A statement from Tucson Unified School District confirms agents did not enter the school, but "one middle school class was outside at the time and was immediately brought indoors as a precaution."

Another longtime Southside resident says she hasn't personally seen arrests near her home but is concerned about enforcement in the area.

"I'm a legal citizen, you know, but I don't carry my papers on me. Who does?" she said.

Earlier this month, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said Americans should carry proof of citizenship as immigration enforcement operations are increasing.

"Our ICE agents are following the law and running their operations according to training," Noem said.

Beyond fear, some business owners say the activity is affecting the local economy.

"Many people are scared of coming out. Our business has decreased," one business owner said.

The business owner, a native Southside resident, says El Super, the main grocery store in the area, is also seeing fewer customers.

"For the first time, it was—it was empty, hardly any customers," she said.

For now, many on the Southside tell me they are adjusting their routines and staying home more while they wait for answers.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.