City of Tucson points residents to ICE 'Know Your Rights' resources site as federal activity is monitored

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson said Monday it is closely monitoring federal actions nationwide and has a response plan to protect community safety and constitutional rights, according to a statement attributed to the City of Tucson.

City officials said the National Guard is not currently deployed in Tucson and that no deployment has been announced. Leaders added they are prepared to respond — including pursuing legal action — if federal troops were sent to Tucson without a request from the City or the State of Arizona. The City noted recent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the area but said it does not condone actions that create fear in the community.

While recent ICE activity has occurred, the City says it does not condone actions that create fear in the community. The Tucson Police Department does not enforce federal civil immigration laws and remains committed to serving all residents and protecting public safety. Residents can find resources on the City’s "Know Your Rights" website for guidance and practical resources. Highlights include:



A reminder that all individuals in the United States have rights regardless of immigration status.



Links to legal-assistance resources, including the National Immigration Legal Services Directory to find free or low-cost counsel by state, county or detention facility.



Practical guides such as CLINIC’s Emergency Planning Guide to help families prepare for unexpected enforcement actions.



Information on warrants, what they allow law enforcement to do, and steps residents can take if approached by officers.



Your rights during raids.



Resources on rights in detention and tools to locate someone who may be in ICE custody.



Contact information for organizations like the ACLU of Arizona and other legal advocacy groups; multilingual materials are also available.



A Guide for Employers - What to do if immigration comes to your workplace and more.

Click here to visit the city's "Know Your Rights" Website.

The City emphasized that the information on the page is for informational purposes and does not constitute legal advice and added that residents with legal questions are encouraged to consult an attorney.