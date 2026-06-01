Hikers complete 75-mile Sonoran Desert walk to bear witness migrant deaths, pushing immigration policy change

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hikers from across the country completed a 75-mile walk through the Sonoran Desert's borderlands, arriving at Kennedy Park on Tucson's southwest side to mark the end of a journey aimed at raising awareness of migrant deaths.

CHECK OUT THE STORY HERE:

Hikers complete 75-mile desert walk to honor migrants

At Kennedy Park, food and music offered a way to celebrate the end of the long journey. The Spanish word "presente," translating to "present" in English, served as a symbol that those who have died along the borderlands are still with us in spirit.

Matthew Bridges drove in from Oakland, California, to take part in the walk.

Marc Monroy

"We're here because we want to remember those who have died in the desert and those that the desert has taken because they are seeking a better life in this country," Bridges said.

"We walk to remember them," Bridges said.

CLICK HERE TO SEE MAY 25TH'S COVERAGE OF THE START OF THE WALK

After walking from the Sasabe border to Kennedy Park, Bridges said his perspective on the border changed.

"We saw military jets flying over head and we saw surveillance infrastructure," Bridges said.

Marc Monroy

Despite favorable weather throughout the week, Bridges said participants still felt the exhaustion many migrants experience making the same walk.

"Still many in our group struggled with heat exhaustion and dehydration," Bridges said.

Jamie Wilson reflected on the community's mission and why the Migrant Trail group began its work 23 years ago.

"We walk as a community to avenge these deaths," Wilson said.

Marc Monroy

"I wish to send a prayer to the families of these folks who perished in our borderlands," Wilson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.