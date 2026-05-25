Solemn 75-mile walk honors migrants who died crossing the Sonoran Desert into the US

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dozens of people from across the United States gathered at South Side Presbyterian Church in Tucson to take part in the 23rd annual Migrant Trail Walk, honoring migrants who have died trying to cross the Sonoran Desert.

Participants shouted "Presente" — a Spanish word translating to "present" — as a way of saying those lost are still with them in spirit.

The group will walk 75 miles from the Sasabe U.S.-Mexico border back to Tucson, experiencing the desert heat firsthand throughout the week.

Marc Monroy

"We walk to stand in solidarity with the victims of migration who have died and disappeared on their journey," Jamie Wilson said.

More than 8,000 men, women, adults and children are known to have died crossing the desert, according to Wilson. The International Organization for Migration reports 131 migrants have been reported missing so far this year.

Matthew Bridges drove from Oakland, California to take part in the walk.

"It allows us to experience the types of conditions these people are enduring," Bridges said.

Marc Monroy

"Despite the number of deaths we see, there are still so many people who care," Bridges said.

Beyond remembrance, participants hope the walk will spark change in immigration policy.

KGUN 9

"This walk is a way to honor the memory of those who died or disappeared in the desert," a translator said on behalf of one participant.

The group plans to finish the walk in at Kennedy Park on Sunday.