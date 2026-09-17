After losing her daughter to gun violence, a Tucson mother turns to the city's VIVA outreach program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Rosie Felix reflects every day on the picture of her daughter, Rebecca Felix, who was found dead near Ajo Way five years ago — a victim of domestic gun violence.

Tucson mom: 'There are no words' for losing a child to gun violence

"She was really number one and it's so sad that someone decided to be god and take her," Rosie said.

The pain of that loss sent Rosie into a deep depression.

"That really took a big tole in my life, a big one!" Rosie said.

SEE SIMILAR COVERAGE: Woman found dead on Palmdale Street, police investigating as homicide

Marc Monroy

"I wanted to hibernate, I didn't want to come out, I was just smoking cigarettes, I didn't want to eat it was horrible as I went to a bad depression," Rosie said.

Through counseling, community events, and support groups, she is learning how to keep moving forward — while saying no family should have to experience the same heartbreak.

"It's so depressing for me and I cry a lot," Rosie said.

The City of Tucson's Violence Prevention and Intervention program showed me how it reaches out to community members in need of help. The city runs the VIVA program through the Tucson Police Department, and an extension of that program — the Outreach Department — focuses on boots-on-ground aid for those who are struggling.

Zones the city targets:



22nd St & Prudence Rd

Grant Rd & Alvernon Way

6200 S Campbell Ave

Ft Lowell & Stone Ave

Ft Lowell & First Ave

City of Tucson

Rosie credits that outreach with helping her work through her trauma.

"I got into a greeting class of people that have lost kids," Rosie said.

City officials say gun violence is trending downward across Tucson, specifically in the five VIVA areas they target — hot spots spread across nearly every part of the community.

SEE BOOTS ON THE GROUND TUCSON PD VIVA ACTION: Inside a TPD VIVA deployment: Officers target Tucson crime hot spots while fighting staffing challenges

Homicide data shows an uneven but generally downward trend since 2020. The highest number of homicides was recorded in 2021, with 86 cases. Last year saw the lowest, with 56 cases — a 14% decrease from 2024, which had 65 cases. Of those cases, 77% involved a gun.

Marc Monroy

City officials say gun violence involving people under 18 is a rising concern. Rosie says she hears about it firsthand.

"My granddaughter tells me of a little boy who carries a gun," Rosie said.

When asked if that was happening in schools, Rosie confirmed it.

"In schools! In his pants," Rosie said.

Last year, Pima County recorded 203 firearm deaths.

"When you lose parent's you're an orphan, but what do you call a parent who lost a child... there is no words for it," Rosie said.

Marc Monroy

Rosie hopes that by sharing her story, young people will think twice before turning to guns or violence — and that families will know resources are available when they need help most.

The city plans to continue reaching out to VIVA hot spots, holding community events and increasing efforts to connect with youth in an effort to prevent gun violence.

SEE SIMILAR VIVA COVERAGE: Tucson's VIVA program tears down building at First and Fort Lowell to disrupt crime networks

For Rosie, those changes won't bring Rebecca back — but she says it's a step in the right direction.

City officials say the work will take time, but they hope to transform communities over the next 15 to 20 years.

If you are interested in learning more about the outreach program or want to reach out, call 311, not 911, but 311.

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