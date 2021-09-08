Woman found dead on Palmdale Street, police investigating as homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A woman was found dead in Tucson early Sunday morning near Ajo Way, police say.

Officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of E. Palmdale Street, south of Ajo Way at around 1:00 a.m. for reports of unknown trouble, according to TPD. Upon arrival, they found an adult female near the railroad tracks with obvious signs of trauma.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. She was identified as 38-year-old Rebecca Felix Soto. Next of kin was notified.

Police did not release the cause of death.

After detectives responded to the scene to continue the investigation, it was learned Soto was involved in an argument with a male she knew, according to TPD. Moments after the argument, gunfire was heard.

The male was identified as 31-year-old Anthony Salcido Jr., police say. Prior to officer's arrival, Salcido Jr. left the home.

At around 3:00 a.m., officers found Salcido Jr. leaving a different home in the 4600 block of S. Via Conquistador accompanied by 53-year old Anthony Salcido Sr.

Both men were detained, police say. Detectives obtained a search warrant and established probable cause to arrest Salcido Sr.

Salcido Jr. was booked into Pima County Jail on First-Degree Murder and Abandon/Concealment of a Dead Body.

Salcido Sr. was booked on the charges of Abandon/Concealment of a Dead Body, Prohibited Possessor, and Tampering with Evidence.

The investigation remains ongoing.

