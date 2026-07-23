Tucson's VIVA program tears down building at First and Fort Lowell to disrupt crime networks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A building on the corner of First Avenue and Fort Lowell Road has been torn down as part of the city of Tucson and the Tucson Police Department's VIVA program, which aims to crack down on areas that serve as networks for crime.
Lt. Alfredo Mesa with Tucson PD's Operation Division West Facility is a key member of the VIVA program.
"What that does is to try and disturb criminal networks in the associated areas," Mesa said.
Mesa says the area — which includes Miracle Mile, Fort Lowell and parts of First Avenue — sees a lot of crime, especially on the corner of First and Fort Lowell. The complex that once stood there was demolished because of trespassing and drug use.
"And we noticed that building contributed to a lot of it," Mesa said.
Mesa says taking down the building is one step in a larger effort to make neighbors and businesses feel safer.
"The city recognizes the violent crime in the city and I think they're taking some proactive measures to try and address it," Mesa said.
Mesa hopes the changes will disrupt crime in the area long term, while the department continues to monitor the area.
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Marc Monroy joined KGUN 9 as a multimedia journalist after moving from KGUN 9’s sister station, KXXV, in Waco, Texas. He graduated from California State University, Northridge, in 2024 with a degree in journalism. A native of Southern California and a bilingual reporter, Marc is excited to serve Southern Arizona and looks forward to connecting with neighbors in the community. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marc by emailing marc.monroy@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook.