TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A building on the corner of First Avenue and Fort Lowell Road has been torn down as part of the city of Tucson and the Tucson Police Department's VIVA program, which aims to crack down on areas that serve as networks for crime.

Tucson's VIVA program tears down building at First and Fort Lowell to disrupt crime networks

Lt. Alfredo Mesa with Tucson PD's Operation Division West Facility is a key member of the VIVA program.

"What that does is to try and disturb criminal networks in the associated areas," Mesa said.

Mesa says the area — which includes Miracle Mile, Fort Lowell and parts of First Avenue — sees a lot of crime, especially on the corner of First and Fort Lowell. The complex that once stood there was demolished because of trespassing and drug use.

Marc Monroy

"And we noticed that building contributed to a lot of it," Mesa said.

Mesa says taking down the building is one step in a larger effort to make neighbors and businesses feel safer.

"The city recognizes the violent crime in the city and I think they're taking some proactive measures to try and address it," Mesa said.

Marc Monroy

Mesa hopes the changes will disrupt crime in the area long term, while the department continues to monitor the area.

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