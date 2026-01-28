Triple-T Truck Stop sold for $8.25M, but Tucson landmark is here to stay

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A longtime Tucson landmark is moving into a new chapter while keeping its identity intact.

The Triple‑T Truck Stop, a fixture on the city’s southeast side for more than 70 years, has been sold for $8.25 million to Satguru Enterprises III LLC. New ownership says the property will remain a working truck stop under the same, iconic branding.

The truck stop, located along East Benson Highway near Interstate 10, had been listed for sale last year. The sale closed earlier this month at a price below its original $10 million listing.

Drivers were more than excited to learn the site will continue operating as a truck stop rather than being redeveloped.

Rodney Rose, a truck driver with about 20 years of experience, said the Triple-T stands out from other stops because of its consistency and atmosphere.

“It’s the ease of mind, knowing you’ll have truck parking, good fuel and good service,” Rose said. “Everybody here is real nice and friendly, that’s the big thing.”

Another driver, Brady Porter, who has been trucking for more than 25 years, said the history of the Triple-T is what makes it special.

“I hope people admire the history of it,” Porter said. “Because the history is what sets it apart from other truck stops.”

The family that owned and operated the Triple-T for generations decided to sell after moving out of the area, citing the challenges of managing daily operations from a distance.

While filming at the site, the new owner was on location and said that while some upgrades and renovations are planned — including the addition of fuel pumps for passenger vehicles — the core elements that have made the Triple-T popular with truckers will remain unchanged.

The new owners say the truck stop will stay open during any improvements.

For drivers passing through Southern Arizona, that continuity matters.