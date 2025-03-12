Southeast side's Triple T Truck Stop listed for sale at $10 million

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Triple T Truck Stop, a Tucson landmark that has served truckers and travelers since 1954, is now for sale at an asking price of $10 million.

Located off I-10 at Craycroft Road, the family-owned truck stop has been a staple of Southern Arizona’s trucking community for decades. According to the listing, the property at 5451 E. Benson Highway includes 11.09 acres.

The Tucson Truck Terminal was originally founded by Ira T. Morris on the old Benson Highway. In its early years, Morris operated the truck stop almost single-handedly, even sleeping at his desk to assist truckers at all hours.

With the construction of Interstate 10 in the 1960s, the business relocated to its current location, ensuring accessibility for highway travelers.

The new facility was designed to be a state-of-the-art truck stop, offering fuel, a restaurant, showers, motel rooms, and a range of amenities for truck drivers.

For decades, Omar's Hi-Way Chef Restaurant inside Triple T has been a well-known stop for both truckers and Tucson locals.

The restaurant has earned multiple "Best Breakfast in Tucson" awards and gained national recognition for its classic diner-style meals.

Triple T has remained independently operated while competing with national truck stop chains, including a major competitor located across the street.

The truck stop recently underwent renovations to its fuel tanks and pumps, maintaining its services for truckers.

Now on the market, the future of the Triple T Truck Stop remains uncertain. The listing comes as the business just past its 70th anniversary, marking a significant moment in Tucson’s history.