"We can't keep up:" Casa Maria seeing increase in need

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. — The lines at Casa Maria in South Tucson are growing longer as families across the country worry about where their next meal may come from.

Though the Trump Administration announced Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits would be partially funded for November after a ruling from Federal judges, those benefits will be delayed and cut in half.

The team at nonprofit Casa Maria Soup Kitchen is seeing the need for staples like food and clothing grow in their neighborhood.

One worker, Glenda Avalos, told KGUN 9 that they saw a large increase in need around 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdowns. That need still hasn't completely subsided, and Avalos says it's on the rise again in the past few weeks for all demographics.

“We go from marginalized community, to unsheltered, to even U of A students [and] working families," Avalos said. "We’re just here to support community the very best that we can.”

Their mission of offering food, clothing and showers to anyone who shows up at their doors is showing any signs of slowing.

“We have our high peaks and our low peaks throughout the month, but in the last couple of months, it’s just been a constant high peak,” Avalos said. “We can’t keep up with the amount of need.”

Thursday, the team says they served 540 meals during their lunch hour, which is 140 more than their average. Avalos says she saw a similar crowd size the following Sunday— just one day after SNAP benefits ran out— but she stopped counting after the first 200 people.

“I actually stopped counting right at the half-hour mark," she added. "Our lines are getting bigger; the distress is becoming more felt in our community…”

They're calling on the community to step up to fill in the gaps, Avalos says, to "hold the line down for what is to come.”

If you want to help out at Casa Maria, they have a volunteer form on their website. They're accepting donations of money, food, water, clothing or time.

If you or someone you know is searching for some extra food assistance, KGUN 9 compiled a list here.

__________________________________________________________________________

