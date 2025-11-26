South Tucson considers merging fire department with neighboring agencies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The city of South Tucson is weighing major changes to how it delivers emergency services after years of staffing shortages and financial strain.

With nearly 5,000 residents living in a 1.2 square-mile city, Mayor Roxanna Valenzuela says South Tucson has struggled to bring in revenue, and now tough decisions lie ahead.

City leaders are now considering whether to partially - or even fully - merge their fire departments with neighboring agencies, Tucson Fire and Rural Metro.

"We have seen an overwhelming amount of structure fires in the last several years, which has created this urgency to create a more sustainable, reliable and affordable department," Valenzuela said.

South Tucson Fire Captain Andy Luna says they average about 2,000 calls a year. His staff includes one full-time firefighter and about 30 reserves.

"We can't do it alone right now. I want to thank Tucson because they have covered us. They have done a lot of mutual aid at 0 cost for at least a decade," Valenzuela said.

The mayor says the city hired a private consultant about nine months ago who presented five possible restructuring models. She added that they are now looking at the last two options.

"It's all about enhancing the services, not getting rid of our identity, not getting rid of our department," Valenzuela said.

Financial strain is a major part of the discussion. South Tucsonans also passed a bond measure setting aside $6 million to update fire equipment and support long-term planning.

"Our goal is not to dismantle the fire department," Valenzuela said.

Valenzuela says the city is working to come to a decision as soon as possible.

