South Tucson votes 'Yes' on Prop 409 and approves new public safety bond

Majority of voters in 1.2 sq. mile city backed ballot measure, laying out a budget path to upgrade and sustain the current fire department
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Out of 768 total votes cast in South Tucson in regards to Arizona Proposition 409, 446 residents said, 'Yes.'

Despite some pushback, an approved Prop 409 proposition will allow the City of South Tucson to collect more funds and chip away at the shortfall preventing council from planning the future of the city's fire department.

409 will now add a secondary tax for property owners in the 1.2 square mile city. Actual amounts will depend on the property's value, but city leaders have said the average cost per person should be $10/month.

The new tax will pay off $6.12 million in bonds over an estimated 20 years. The language in the bond measure allows South Tucson to issue and sell that amount in general obligation bonds.

As council meetings resume with newly-elected members, KGUN 9 will continue to follow up coverage on the future of Public Safety in South Tucson.

