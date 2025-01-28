Another devastating fire in South Tucson fans the flames; concerns resurface as list of large fires grows

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A large fire early Monday morning devastated the Arizona Feeds Country Store, 2701 S. 6th Ave., a longtime staple in the South Tucson community. The blaze, which broke out late Sunday night, consumed much of the store’s structure, leaving only charred remnants and a few hay stacks.

The fire started around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, and firefighters from South Tucson and Tucson Fire quickly responded. Crews were able to contain the fire just before 1 a.m., preventing it from reaching propane tanks located at the front of the store.

Despite the quick response, the damage was significant. Arizona Feeds, known for its hay supply, was destroyed. The business posted on its Facebook page, expressing sorrow over the loss while also thanking the community for its support.

Jesus Bojorquez, a regular customer for over a decade, drove up from Green Valley on Monday afternoon. He was surprised to see the store he visits twice a month in its current condition. “I feel bad,” he said. “The people are friendly. I like this store,” he said, as he sat in his truck, processing the loss.

Community members were visibly shaken by the fire’s aftermath. Cianna De La Cruz, a South Tucson resident, reflected on the emotional toll the fire had taken on the community. “When I drove by this morning, I cried,” she said.

“It’s truly sad, especially knowing there were animals in there,” De La Cruz said. While it’s unclear what happened to the animals that were housed at the store, the community’s concern for their well-being has added to the sorrow surrounding the fire.

This fire marks the fourth large structure fire in South Tucson in recent years, following previous blazes at the Crossroads Restaurant, Spanish Trail Motel, and Tucson Greyhound Park. Local residents have expressed concern over the frequency of fires in such a small area. De La Cruz questioned the trend: “It seems like one too many in such a short little area. South Tucson isn’t that big.”

South Tucson’s Public Safety Director told KGUN 9 that federal fire investigators will look into the cause. For now, the Arizona Feeds store promises to keep the community updated as they begin their recovery process.