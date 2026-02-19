Rural Metro Fire begins 24/7 operations at South Tucson station

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Rural Metro Fire officially began operating South Tucson's fire station earlier this month, ending years of staffing and budget constraints that have challenged the city's emergency services.

Jacqueline Aguilar

The transition brings 24/7 coverage to South Tucson residents with four full-time firefighters on duty every day — a captain, an engineer and two firefighters — according to Assistant Fire Chief Jay Karlik.

Jacqueline Aguilar

"Our number one priority is safety," Karlik said.

Jacqueline Aguilar

South Tucson Fire's previous staffing model relied on one full-time fire captain and about 30 part-time firefighters.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: South Tucson Fire Dept. marks bittersweet chapter after decades of service

Many of those part-time firefighters could no longer work in South Tucson due to cancer liability concerns from their full-time departments, according to Karlik.

"The City of South Tucson recognized that as well and realized that there was a need to be more consistent with staffing and personnel," Karlik said. "It's actually a benefit to the firefighters, because it makes sure they're covered in the event that, God forbid, they come down with cancer."

Emergency dispatch procedures remain unchanged from those used within the city of Tucson, and response times have stayed consistent. Rural Metro crews have already responded to several small fires, including the recent Old Spanish Trail Motel fire and multiple medical calls.

Jacqueline Aguilar

"It's been a smooth transition. Of course, we've run into a few small bumps along the way, but overall, it's been a great transition, and we're really honored and privileged to be able to serve the city of South Tucson and their residents," Karlik said.

Following years of discussions about budget and staffing shortages, the South Tucson City Council voted 6-1 in December to contract with Rural Metro Fire.

READ MORE: South Tucson City Council votes to use Rural Metro staff for emergency services

The mayor and council also approved purchasing a new fire engine for $802,000 using Proposition 409 funds.

Jacqueline Aguilar

"That's been a big bonus, having a reliable truck to be able to go and respond to calls," Karlik said. "There's also some improvements here in and around the station that we're slowly working on to kind of bring things up to speed."

While Rural Metro now staffs the station, the trucks, uniforms and station continue to display the South Tucson name, preserving the community's firefighting tradition.

Jacqueline Aguilar

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

——

Jacqueline Aguilar is a multimedia journalist at KGUN 9. Born and raised in Yuma, AZ., she is no stranger to the unforgiving Arizona heat. Now this U of A wildcat is excited to be back in Tucson and is looking forward to involving herself in the community. Share your story ideas with Jacqueline by emailing jacqueline.aguilar@kgun9.com or connecting on Facebook, Instagram or X.

_______________________________________________________________

Want to discuss this story and keep up with what’s happening in South Tucson and the Southside? Click here to check out and join our new Facebook group to share stories, ask questions, and connect with neighbors.

Also, click here to check out our South Tucson and Southside news playlist at YouTube.