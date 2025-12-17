South Tucson City Council votes to use Rural Metro staff for emergency services

The South Tucson City Council has approved a partnership with Rural Metro Fire and EMS Services, where Rural Metro will provide fire and emergency medical service staff for the South Tucson Fire Department.

The council voted to OK the measure at its Tuesday meeting.

All services will continue to operate under the direction, oversight and authority of the city, according to a news release from South Tucson.

The partnership begins on Feb. 1.

Prior to the approval, the city worked with an independent public safety consultant to evaluate multiple service options.

The analysis confirmed that the partnership met the city's operational and financial needs, the news release said.

City officials said in a news release that the agreement doesn't replace or eliminate the South Tucson Fire Department.