South Tucson Fire Dept. marks bittersweet chapter after decades of service

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After generations of service to the community, the South Tucson Fire Department officially closing a chapter Saturday as Rural Metro Fire is set to take over emergencies February 1 in a new partnership.

South Tucson Fire Captain Andy Luna, serving almost 25 years with the department, said the final day was emotional for firefighters who have spent their careers serving the city.

“This is the last day of South Tucson Fire, so it’s generational,” Luna said. “It’s a sad day for everybody.”

Firefighters gathered at the station to mark the moment together, cooking out and sharing burgers, chips, and desserts as they reflected on their time with the department. Luna described the day as bittersweet — a chance to celebrate while also saying goodbye.

For some, the department represented more than just a job. Luna said one firefighter on the crew is a third-generation member of South Tucson Fire, following in the footsteps of both his father and grandfather, who also served the city.

Firefighter Reserve, Andy Burns, also speaking with KGUN 9 and shared how his own career was deeply rooted in the department.

“This place was my first full-time fire department job,” Burns said. “It’s always kind of been the place where I would gravitate back to.”

Luna described the work as rewarding, noting he loved the job throughout his career, despite challenges over the years related to finances and the city’s economy.

Starting Sunday, February 1, Fire Reserve Captain Jon Graves says fire protection services in South Tucson will be taken over by Rural Metro Fire. Graves said he is confident the transition will be smooth and that residents will continue to receive quality service.

“I’m confident they’re going to do a real job for the citizens of South Tucson,” he said.

The change also means the department’s 30 employees will be replaced by Rural Metro personnel. However, Graves said firefighters are grateful that Rural Metro is offering some of them the opportunity to continue their careers by coming on as lateral hires.

As the final shift came to an end, firefighters chose to focus on celebrating their legacy — one built over more than eight decades of service.

“It’s the end of an era,” Luna said. “But we’re all here celebrating that.”

__________________________________________________________________________

Want to discuss this story and keep up with what’s happening in South Tucson and the Southside? Click here to check out and join our new Facebook group to share stories, ask questions, and connect with neighbors.

Also, click here to check out our South Tucson and Southside news playlist at YouTube.