El Güero Canelo to open new Southside location on November 5

SOUTH TUCSON, AZ — Tucson’s beloved Sonoran hot dog institution, El Güero Canelo, announced that its newest location will officially open on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, at 11 a.m.

The new restaurant, located at 5201 S. 12th Ave., brings El Güero Canelo back to its roots on Tucson's south side, where the business first gained a loyal following for its authentic Sonoran-style hot dogs, carne asada, and Mexican street fare.

The new restaurant is situated beside the original location, which was torn down in July and converted into a parking lot to accommodate customers at the new location.

Founded by Daniel Contreras in the 1990s as a small hot dog stand, El Güero Canelo has grown into one of Tucson’s most recognized food brands, even earning national acclaim. In 2018, the restaurant’s Sonoran hot dog was honored with a James Beard America’s Classics Award , celebrating its cultural and culinary impact.

The new location will feature the same menu favorites that made the brand famous, such as grilled bacon-wrapped hot dogs served in soft bolillo-style buns, accompanied by beans, onions, tomatoes, mayonnaise, mustard, and jalapeño sauce.

