El Guero Canelo celebrates 30 years on the south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Celebrating a milestone anniversary this week, El Guero Canelo sits down with KGUN9 for an emotional interview about what this community has meant to the business.

Born in Mexico in 1961, owner Daniel Contreras opened his first hot dog stand in Tucson in 1993. Six years later, everything changed.

“We bought the south side location in 1999..... it’s been history since then," said Contreras. Today, Contreras owns and operates three El Guero Canelo restaurants in Tucson, still working on the line and interacting with his staff and customers daily.

It’s been 30 years since his dream became a reality and we asked him how it feels to be such a big part of the community.

“I don’t have any words to thank them. No words......30 years…. It’s been quite a bit," said Contreras. The same ingredients and the same gratitude today at the order counter as three decades ago.