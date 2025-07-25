Original El Guero Canelo brick-and-mortar location demolished on Southside

After 26 years, Sonoran hot dog icon Daniel Contreras said goodbye to his original brick-and-mortar location Friday.

Crews brought down the building, located at 5201 S. 12th Ave., early Friday morning.

The old spot is being converted into a parking lot to accommodate customers at a new, more modern location, being built next door.

"I don't want to cry" Contreras told KGUN 9, filming on his phone as the walls came tumbling down.

Contreras began his Sonoran hot dog journey in 1993, operating out of a food stand that you can now find in the parking lot at his location and headquarters at 2480 N. Oracle Road.

He built the South 12th location, his first brick-and-mortar, in 1999. Today, Contreras has two additional locations, the one on North Oracle and an east-side location at 5802 E. 22nd St.

His new location will be state-of-the-art, with a rooftop deck. He told KGUN 9 in January that he will also offer alcohol at all of his locations in the near future.