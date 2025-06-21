PCSD says third improvised explosive device found near Sahuarita park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A third improvised explosive device has been discovered in the vicinity of Parque del Sol, the same area where two previous devices were found over the past week, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said.

According to PCSD, the Sahuarita Police Department called for assistance Friday evening after locating another suspicious device. The Pima Regional Bomb Squad responded and is currently investigating the scene.

Authorities have not released specific details about the device but confirmed it was found near the location of the first two. This is the third device found in less than 10 days near the same local park.

The first device was located on the morning of June 13, and a second was found early Friday, June 20, just hours before this evening’s discovery.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has joined the ongoing investigation.

Officials are urging the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity or objects to law enforcement immediately.

"Do not touch or approach any suspicious items," PCSD emphasized. "If you see something, say something."

If you have any information regarding these incidents, contact 911 or remain anonymous by calling 88-CRIME.