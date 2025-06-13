Bomb squad secures likely explosive device in Sahuarita Friday morning

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A likely explosive device was discovered in a Sahuarita neighborhood early Friday morning.

According to a press release from the Sahuarita Police Department, officers were dispatched near East Camino Rancho Cielo and Camino Rancho Solano for a report of a suspicious item at about 6:17 a.m.

A man told dispatchers he saw an object in the street and moved it to the sidewalk. He later realized the object was possibly a pipe bomb.

Once on the scene, officers found a cylinder-shaped device made of or wrapped in tape with what, according to Sahuarita PD, appeared to be a fuse sticking out of it.

SPD requested assistance from the Pima Regional Bomb Squad (PRBS).

A certified bomb technician with PRBS arrived just before 7:30 a.m. The device was secured about 90 minutes later.

According to the release from SPD, the PRBS used technology to confirm that the device was likely an explosive device.

This is still an ongoing investigation. SPD asks anyone with information to call (520) 351-4900, 9-1-1, or 520-344-7000 during business hours Monday through Friday or by contacting the TIP Line at 520-445-7847.