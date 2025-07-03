Sahuarita Police increase security ahead of 4th of July celebration following explosive device scare

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the community prepares for its annual Stars and Stripes Independence Day celebration, Sahuarita police are ramping up security measures in response to a recent unsettling discovery.

Just two weeks ago, three explosive devices were found near Parque del Sol, prompting concern among residents and renewed vigilance by local law enforcement.

With thousands expected to attend Friday night’s July 4th event at Anamax Park, police say they’re taking every precaution to ensure public safety.

“I would ask our residents to be cautious and aware of their surroundings but not overly fearful,” said Sahuarita Police Chief John Noland. “That would be perhaps a goal of somebody trying to pull a horrible prank off at such an event.”

Chief Noland says the department is increasing its officer presence at the celebration and will be performing a thorough sweep of Anamax Park before festivities begin.

Patrols will also remain active during and after the event. These efforts are in addition to stepped-up daily patrols around town parks, both on foot and in patrol vehicles.

Despite the recent scare, many residents say they’re not letting fear overshadow the holiday.

“It’s kind of crazy that it’s happening in this area,” said Emiliano Ibarra, a Sahuarita resident. “You still have to live life, you know? Go out there and take the risk. Might as well do it and not be scared.”

Chief Noland echoed that sentiment, encouraging families to enjoy the celebration and not let recent events keep them away.

“Try to enjoy the day,” he said. “I’ll be there with my family and friends. I know the town manager, Mr. Dilly, will be there with his family and friends.”

The Stars and Stripes celebration will run from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 4, at Anamax Park.

The ongoing investigation into the explosive devices is being conducted in partnership with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

SPD is also asking residents near Parque del Sol to check any home security footage for suspicious activity around the time the devices were found.

Authorities are urging the public to report anything unusual, but above all, they want the community to come together in celebration, safely and confidently.