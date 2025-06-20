Second explosive device found within past week in Sahuarita

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Early Friday morning, an improvised explosive device was found at a Sahuarita park.

According to the Sahuarita Police Department, officers were dispatched to Parque del Sol for a report of a suspicious item at about 5:17 a.m.

The area was secured as a precaution.

Then, at about 5:30 a.m., the Pima County Sheriff's Department Regional Bomb Squad was called to assist SPD.

According to PCSD, the device was described as being about four to six inches long and two inches wide.

Last week, the regional bomb squad responded to a similar device found near the same park.

PCSD Likely explosive device found in Sahuarita on June 13.

According to PCSD, both devices were safely removed by the bomb squad. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has joined the investigation.

PCSD wants to remind the public to stay alert, report any suspicious items or activity to local law enforcement and do not approach or touch suspicious devices.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-crime.