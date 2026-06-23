Ballots begin mailing Wednesday in race for Oro Valley's next mayor

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ballots for the July 21 primary election begin mailing Wednesday, marking the start of voting in the race to determine Oro Valley's next mayor.

Current Vice Mayor Melanie Barrett and former Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier are seeking to succeed Mayor Joe Winfield, who is stepping away after serving two four-year terms.

Barrett, who has served on the Oro Valley Town Council for the past eight years, said voters should evaluate her candidacy based on her record in office.

"I'm absolutely confident. I tell people all the time I have an 8-year record," Barrett said. "I'm perfectly happy and willing to stand on my 8-year record."

Napier said his decades of public service and leadership experience have prepared him for the role.

"That's what I bring to the table is leadership and experience and the other thing is an overriding love for this community."

Barrett and Napier each sat down with KGUN 9 earlier this week for in-depth interviews discussing issues facing Oro Valley, including growth, public safety, economic development and the town's financial future. You can watch those full interviews here and here.

In addition to the mayoral race, voters will also choose three members of the Oro Valley Town Council. Candidates seeking the open council seats are Rosa Dailey, Chris DiSimone, Jake Herrington, Rhonda Pina and Matt Wood.

Under Oro Valley election rules, a candidate who receives a majority of votes cast in the primary election can be declared elected outright without advancing to a November general election.

What voters need to know:

Ballots begin mailing June 24.



Election Day is July 21.



July 10 is the deadline to request a mailed ballot.



Voters will choose Oro Valley's next mayor and fill three open Town Council seats.



A candidate who receives more than 50% of the vote can win the mayoral race outright without advancing to November.



Independent and Party Not Designated voters may not automatically receive a municipal ballot by mail and may need to request one through the Pima County Recorder's Office .



. Independent and Party Not Designated voters can also request a ballot in person at an early voting location or vote center.



The Oro Valley Public Library will serve as an early voting location and ballot drop-off site.

According to the Pima County Recorder's Office, requesting a municipal ballot does not change a voter's political party affiliation.

Additional information about voting locations, ballot requests and election deadlines is available through the Pima County Recorder's Office and at pima.vote.