Mark Napier says fiscal sustainability is top issue in Oro Valley mayor's race

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier says Oro Valley's long-term financial future is the driving force behind his campaign for mayor.

Napier, who has lived in Oro Valley for more than 30 years and spent decades in public service, is one of two candidates seeking to replace outgoing Mayor Joe Winfield in the upcoming election.

"Well, I've been a resident here of Oro Valley for more than 30 years. I've been a public servant for longer than that, and when the opportunity arose to become a public servant for my home, which Oro Valley literally is, it was an irresistible opportunity," Napier said.

When asked about the biggest challenge facing the town over the next four years, Napier pointed to what he believes is a growing financial problem.

"It's absolutely fiscal sustainability. We're pretty much built out, so our ability to generate additional revenues is very limited," he said.

One of the clearest differences between Napier and his opponent, current Vice Mayor Melanie Barrett, is how they view Oro Valley's financial outlook.

Barrett has argued the town is on a fiscally sustainable path with a balanced budget and five-year financial forecast. Napier disagrees.

"Absolutely not. We're in denial. We're in denial of basic fiscal math, and that concerns me. That's part of the reason I'm running is because I don't want to see this incremental decline in our community," he said.

Napier said town leaders should take a longer-term approach to financial planning and evaluate spending priorities through the lens of long-term sustainability rather than short-term needs.

"I think we've been engaging in political and kind of irresponsible spending for too long, and we have not been watching in a longitudinal perspective revenues and expenditures," he said.

Among the solutions he supports are what he describes as strategic annexations designed to generate new revenue while ensuring the town receives a return on investment.

"We should have been looking at strategic annexations about 10 years ago, is to expand the envelope from which we can draw revenues," Napier said.

He specifically cited commercial areas near Ina and Oracle roads as potential opportunities for future annexation discussions.

Napier also believes Oro Valley should do more to attract businesses while maintaining the qualities that have made the town a desirable place to live.

"We can have strategic growth and still maintain the beauties of this community, which I don't ever want to interrupt, because this is my home," he said.

He argues the town should examine why businesses choose to locate elsewhere and work to create a more business-friendly environment.

"When we fail to get a business to relocate here, we should be asking that business owner, what did we do wrong?" Napier said.

As voters prepare to cast their ballots, Napier says his experience in public administration and leadership is what separates him from the field.

"Because I bring experience and leadership to this position. It's not a few years, it's decades," he said.

Early ballots for the Oro Valley mayoral election are scheduled to be mailed ahead of Election Day on July 21, 2026.