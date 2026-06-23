Melanie Barrett highlights record, growth strategy in Oro Valley mayoral bid

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley Vice Mayor Melanie Barrett says her eight years on the Town Council have prepared her to take the next step and serve as the community's next mayor.

Barrett is one of two candidates running to replace outgoing Mayor Joe Winfield, who is not seeking re-election.

Barrett said her decision to run came after Winfield announced he would not seek another term.

"When current Mayor Joe Winfield decided that he was ready to retire and wasn't going to run again. I decided to step up and try and continue some of the excellent work that we've been doing in public safety, in parks and rec, in responsible and reasonable development, and in representing residents," Barrett said.

As the only candidate currently serving on the Town Council, Barrett is campaigning on what she views as a record of accomplishments during the past eight years.

She pointed to the expansion of Naranja Park, improvements at the Oro Valley Community Center and changes to the town's golf operations as examples of progress made during her time in office.

"Solving those golf losses, we were spending 2 million a year on golf every year, just operations…So, by changing the operator, opening the courses to outside play, we were able to turn that around, and now our golf courses are operationally in the black," Barrett said.

Barrett also highlighted the town's investments in community amenities.

"When I was elected, it was just two fields. There wasn't even a drinking fountain in that area," she said of Naranja Park. "To be able to see the playground, the splash pad, the pump tracks, the additional fields, the RC park, all of those things come together into a full-scale community park and watch our residents enjoy it is one of the accomplishments that I'm most proud of."

One of the biggest distinctions between Barrett and her opponent, former Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier, is their view of Oro Valley's financial outlook.

While Napier has argued the town faces long-term fiscal challenges, Barrett says Oro Valley is on stable financial footing.

"We have a balanced budget. We have a balanced five-year financial forecast…But we also have a lot of opportunities to expand our revenue sources without raising taxes," Barrett said.

Barrett said those opportunities include pursuing commercial annexations and attracting additional retail development to the community.

She identified annexation efforts south of town and moving forward with a new police headquarters as among her top priorities if elected mayor.

Barrett also believes Oro Valley can continue to grow while preserving the qualities residents value most.

"We're ranked the number one safest city in Arizona... we've expanded parks and recreation for all residents... we've been able to protect mountain views," she said.

She cited projects such as the Oro Valley Marketplace redevelopment and the Rooney Ranch planning process as examples of balancing economic development with community expectations.

Looking ahead, Barrett says voters should evaluate her candidacy based on her record in office.

"I've contributed for the past eight years in making that happen, and I want to continue to make that happen for the residents," Barrett said.

The Oro Valley mayoral election is scheduled for July 21, 2026.