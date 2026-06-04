TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Students from Flowing Wells High School and the J-TED program are getting hands-on experience working alongside professional mechanics this summer, after a local shop owner raised thousands of dollars to save an internship program that lost its funding.

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Flowing Wells students get hands-on auto internship after community fundraising saves program

Z-Tech Automotive owner Dallas Zamorano raised about $7,500 for paid student internships. Several shops, including Bucks Automotive, partnered with Zamorano to take on interns.

SEE SIMILAR COVERAGE: Northside Tucson mechanic refused to let budget cuts rob students of a future in the trades

Automotive shops participating:



Advanced Calibration

Import Service Center

Affordable Auto Repair

North End Diesel and Auto Repair

Z-Tech Automotive

Buck's Automotive

About 7 students are participating in the program, including Joaquin Oropeza and Ryan LeSalle, both rising seniors at Flowing Wells High School.

"This is definitely a good experience," Oropeza said.

Marc Monroy

Bucks Automotive owner Mike Nicholson said the auto industry is in need of younger workers. According to Data USA, the average age of workers in the auto industry is 40.

"It's an aging industry and the technicians are aging out, getting ready to retire and someone needs to fill those spots," Nicholson said.

SEE SIMILAR COVERAGE: Local auto shop owner raises funds to help Flowing Wells High School students secure summer internships

Oropeza said the internship comes at a critical time for the industry.

"I think the automotive industry right now is lacking in employees so this is a great opportunity to bring those employees in," Oropeza said.

LeSalle said the experience will have a lasting impact.

Marc Monroy

"It really sets you forward in life because it gives you that opportunity to really go straight into a career," LeSalle said.

LeSalle said personal motivation also played a role in his decision to pursue the internship.

"I wanted to learn about cars and wanted to learn how to fix my dad's classic cars which I just want to drive around in enjoy," LeSalle said.

The internships will run through the summer. Fundraising efforts for next summer's program are already underway.

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