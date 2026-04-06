Local auto shop owner raises funds to help Flowing Wells High School students secure summer internships

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Flowing Wells High School graduate turned local auto shop owner is teaming up with the Flowing Wells Neighborhood Association to help the next generation of automotive students launch their careers.

Z Tech Automotive owner Dallas Zamarano and the nonprofit Arizona Gives Day are raising funds to support students whose summer internship support was slashed by federal funding cuts.

Marc Monroy

The initiative aims to place seven students into seven local independent auto shops, covering their uniforms, tools, and paychecks.

“The independents are struggling right now to find good mechanics,” Zamarano said.

The fundraising goal is $7,500, and the group has raised about $1,000 so far. Zamarano said it is crucial for students to get real-world experience.

Marc Monroy

“That way the high school can put kids straight from the automotive program into independent automotive shops,” Zamarano said.

Flowing Wells High School auto teacher Jesse Brenton said demand for his class is high, but breaking into the professional world can be tough for students.

“It’s difficult for students to get into the automotive program sometimes because the waiting list is so long,” Brenton said.

The program hopes to bridge the gap between the classroom and the workforce.

Marc Monroy

“The shop owners in our area really want to see our students succeed, come into the industry, and work with them. It’s a really good program if we can get it launched,” Brenton said.

Zamarano hopes the effort will have a lasting impact on the community and the trade.

“It’s being able to give back to the generations after, to continue the legacy of the automotive industry,” Zamarano said.

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