Northside Tucson mechanic refused to let budget cuts rob students of a future in the trades

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dallas Zamorano and the Flowing Wells Neighborhood Association raised $7,500 to fund paid summer internships for high school students after funding cuts eliminated the school's mechanic internship program.

Zamorano, owner of Z Tech Automotive, partnered with the Flowing Wells Neighborhood Association to launch the fundraiser in early April, hoping to restore hands-on automotive training for students at Flowing Wells High School.

"As a business owner, I wanted to give back to the school district and my community," Zamorano said.

Marc Monroy

The fundraiser came after funding cuts eliminated Flowing Wells High School's mechanic internship program, leaving students without access to hands-on trade training.

"We do currently have a major shortage in the trades, including automotive," Zamorano said.

Zamorano said he expected the fundraising effort to be a challenge.

"I thought we would have to put up a pretty good fight to get all the money we needed for the program," Zamorano said.

Marc Monroy

Following an initial KGUN 9 story on the fundraiser, local nonprofit the J-TED Foundation stepped in and donated the remaining funds needed to reach the goal.

"I am very grateful that the community pulled together and we had some very big donors to help with the program," Zamorano said.

The paid internships will allow students to learn hands-on skills from independent mechanics at several local shops in Flowing Wells. Internships are set to begin in late May and early June.

Dallas Zamorano

"It's important now than ever to support the trades," Zamorano said.

Zamorano and the Flowing Wells Neighborhood Association are already looking ahead, with plans to raise funds for 2027 to keep the program going for future mechanics.

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