Tucson teachers and students protest ICE; over 20 TUSD schools closed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hundreds of teachers and students gathered at Catalina Park on Friday afternoon before marching to the federal building downtown to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations, leading to class cancellations at about 20 schools within the Tucson Unified School District.

READ MORE | Several TUSD schools confirmed to be closed Friday; district monitoring high volume of staff absences Friday

The demonstration began with a rally at Catalina Park, where participants voiced their opposition to ICE before joining other protesters downtown.

MORE PROTEST COVERAGE | Protesters March Downtown as a part of Nationwide Anti-ICE Protests

Hundreds show for protest at University of Arizona, march to downtown

"Every single one of our staff members called out sick, because this is important for all of us," said Wes Oswald, a third-grade teacher within TUSD.

Oswald acknowledged the disruption caused by the cancellations but emphasized the importance of the cause.

"But we realize that the community is behind us and we realize that teachers need to lead. If we expect a national strike to happen, we have to be part of the beginnings of that," Oswald said.

State Superintendent Tom Horne sent a statement to KGUN saying, “Students have the First Amendment right to peacefully protest, but it should be done after school hours. Teachers and other school personnel should not be a part of a protest during class time.”

Oswald said he’s showing his students that he stands with them.

"I support them and ICE has got to go. ICE needs to be abolished. This violence must end," Oswald said.

University of Arizona students Jocelyn and Maya Casillas, who were raised here, joined the demonstration and emphasized the need for accountability from ICE.

"It takes us, the people, to make change because we are the country, and this is for us. Politicians work for us, so it's just really important that we show and remind them what's important for us and what we want to see in our country," Maya Casillas said.

"I feel like now more than ever we need to be able to support one another, even from city to city. Standing in solidarity with the people in Minneapolis and all across," Jocelyn said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.