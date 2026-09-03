Tucson DJ uses hip hop award show to raise funds for community programs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson DJ, producer and radio host Jahmar Anthony is using music to give back to his community — and he's bringing local artists along for the ride.

Tucson DJ uses hip hop award show to fund community outreach

Anthony is hosting the 5th annual Tucson Hip Hop Award Show this Sunday at 191 Toole music venue. Tickets are $20, and the show starts at 6:30 p.m.

"It's all about coming together and telling the story of Tucson," Anthony said.

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Anthony said he created the event after noticing Tucson artists weren't getting the recognition they deserved at larger regional shows.

"A lot of time I went to Phoenix for award shows and I saw that they didn't really have a big representation for Tucson," Anthony said.

Marc Monroy

Now in its 5th year, Anthony said he wants the event to feel more personal than ever.

"I want to do it with a more intimate feeling," Anthony said.

Among the local artists being featured is Rodney Wilson, a hip hop artist who has been singing and rapping since childhood.

"I already had the image of me wanting to be Lil Wayne one day," Wilson said.

Marc Monroy

Wilson said his music is rooted in his personal experiences and what he sees happening around him.

"I had good parents through my life that was there for me through my whole journey," Wilson said.

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His songs reflect that upbringing and the realities of his community.

"My music really reflects on that, just what I've been through, my atmosphere and what I see people go through," Wilson said.

Wilson encouraged Tucson residents to come out and support the show.

Tucson Hip Hop Awards Show

"Come support the local artist because it's going to be fun and it's going to be worth the time to come," Wilson said.

Funds raised from the event will go toward Anthony's DeeJays Against Hunger community program, which provides food to people experiencing homelessness and distributes backpacks to local children.

I previously reported on Anthony handing out water to homeless community members funded through his local programs.

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