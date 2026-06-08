TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A local DJ is handing out water bottles to unhoused residents on Tucson's south side as temperatures continue to climb.

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Local DJ hands out 1,600 water bottles to unhoused residents as Tucson temperatures rise

Jahmar Anthony, a DJ, and his friends are distributing water to homeless people in the community in an effort to prevent heat-related deaths among what Anthony describes as a vulnerable population.

"If you not from Arizona is one thing i'll tell you is that Arizona is hot during the summer time," Anthony said.

Marc Monroy

"They don't have the pleasure of being in the house with the AC and they don't have the pleasure of jumping in the pool, so why not help them," Anthony said.

The Pima County Health Department says 117 people died due to heat-related issues in 2025. About a quarter of those were homeless people.

Anthony and his crew distributed about 1,600 bottles of water, donated by his close friends and community members.

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"They all need an opportunity and hand up, so if we can do our little part to try and help them in these hard times then that's what we're all about," a friend who goes by Octane said.

Anthony said he wants to challenge assumptions about the unhoused population.

Marc Monroy

"We got to really get across this sterotype that they're homeless and they're drug addicts because no that's somebodies mom, dad, child, uncle and it's up to us to look out for each other," Anthony said.

This is the fourth year Anthony has organized the effort. He plans to continue for as long as he can.