Free haircuts, backpacks offered as school supply costs surge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — School supply prices have surged nearly 8% compared to 2025, and local organizations and businesses in Southern Arizona are stepping up to help families prepare for the new school year.

Deejays Against Hunger and Brotherz Barber Shop offered free haircuts and backpacks to kids Sunday afternoon. Barbers volunteered their time, serving more than 100 children at the shop.

Julie Margetta Morgan, president of the Century Foundation, said:

"By our estimates that means the typical family's gonna pay about $4,000 for school supplies and lunches in this school year."

According to the Groundwork/TCF, the culprit: tariffs. Many of the products are manufactured overseas and the higher prices are passed onto parents.

In the analysis, "Newell Brands, the company behind familiar classroom products, including Sharpie, Paper Mate, Expo markers, and Elmer’s glue, offers a clear example of how tariffs are feeding into consumer prices. The company raised prices repeatedly in 2025 as it faced $174 million in tariff costs and expects tariffs to cost another $130 million in 2026."

Grandparent Kellie Osborn summed up the frustration many families are feeling.

"The prices are ridiculous," Osborn said.

Many Southern Arizona school districts are set to welcome students back starting this week.

DJ Jahmar says his next free event will be Trunk-or-Treat at the Bargain Warehouse on Old Nogales Highway on October 29. He said last year about 1,000 kids participated and is hoping for even more to come out this year.

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