The 'don' of baking: Don Guerra awarded baker-in-residence title by ASU

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson’s nationally recognized food scene is earning new attention after a prominent local baker was honored by Arizona State University with a statewide title aimed at strengthening community connections through food.

Don Guerra, owner and head baker of Barrio Bread, was recently named Baker-in-Residence for the state of Arizona by Arizona State University. The appointment highlights his growing influence beyond Tucson and underscores the city’s reputation as a culinary destination.

Guerra said the opportunity came unexpectedly during a class he was teaching outside Tucson.

“I was holding a pizza class at my bakery up in Gilbert,” Guerra said. “It’s connected to Barrio Bagel and Slice… and one of the participants was someone who worked in the trans-border studies at ASU.”

The Baker in Residence designation is not a traditional award but a role intended to foster partnerships, mentorship and community engagement across Arizona’s diverse food landscape.

“I feel this is really a responsibility and obligation here in Arizona,” Guerra said. “To teach people what I know, and to really form strategic partnerships with the community.”

Barrio Bread, located in Tucson’s Midtown area, has built a loyal following since opening nearly a decade ago. Known for its naturally fermented loaves made with locally sourced grains, the bakery often draws long lines of customers eager to purchase its signature breads and pastries.

For regular patrons like Linda Fulgenzi, the bakery’s success is tied closely to its neighborhood roots.

“This community is awesome; Don is a part of our community,” Fulgenzi said. “His bread is a big part of our community, you see it everywhere!”

Tucson became the first U.S. city designated a UNESCO City of Gastronomy in 2015, a distinction that recognized the region’s thousands of years of agricultural history and vibrant contemporary food culture. Local chefs, growers and bakers have since leveraged that recognition to expand their reach and collaborate statewide and nationally.

Guerra believes his new role will help spotlight not just his work but Tucson’s broader culinary contributions.

“I say, collaboration over competition,” he said. “I really don’t feel like I have competitors in this town. My role as a community supportive baker is to inspire people.”

Through workshops, public events and partnerships with educators and food organizations, Guerra plans to use his position to promote traditional baking methods, regional grains and the power of food to bring communities together.

As he takes on his new responsibilities, Guerra’s growing visibility could help introduce more Arizonans to Tucson’s thriving food scene — and the community-centered approach that has defined his bakery from the beginning.