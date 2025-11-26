Daily bread: Barrio Bread's pre-holiday line grows culture of community around award-winning bread

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The turkey may get top billing at Thanksgiving, but for many Tucsonans, the holiday table isn’t complete without a loaf — or several — from Barrio Bread. That sentiment was clear Wednesday morning, when a line wrapped around the block outside the midtown bakery as customers waited for their chance to take home Don Guerra’s James Beard Award-winning creations.

The day before Thanksgiving is always the shop’s busiest, and Guerra, founder and owner of Barrio Bread, said the long line has become its own holiday tradition. “The tradition of seeing everyone line up for Barrio Bread, I’m incredibly grateful for it,” he said.

Customers arrive from across Southern Arizona — and, in some cases, from across the globe — to take part in the experience. For Daniel Lacroix, who now lives in Tucson (but a 30-minute drive away), Barrio Bread offers a familiar taste from his past. “The first time I came to Barrio and I walked in, I felt like I was back in France,” he said.

Others plan ahead but still can’t always beat the crowds. “We were trying to get bread yesterday,” said customer Claudio Rodriguez. “But they had sold out. Which is great, because Don’s bread is The Bread.”

Guerra earned the 2022 James Beard Award for Outstanding Baker, and his influence extends far beyond the bakery’s doors.

Barrio Bread is known for its use of heritage grains, including White Sonora wheat grown by regional farmers. Rodriguez said that connection to place is part of what makes the bakery special. “Barrio Bread highlights Sonoran Wheat, Sonoran heritage, especially working with farmers down in southern Arizona,” he said.

But for many of those waiting in line Wednesday, the experience was about more than bread. The pre-holiday crowd has become a community ritual — a chance to catch up with neighbors, meet new people and share recommendations. “I always visit with the people ahead of me and behind me to find out what their favorite breads are, and I’ve learned a lot just from that experience,” said customer Colleen Kornkven.

Guerra said he sees that sense of community every year. “When they do come out, it’s more than that bread,” he said. “It’s about getting to know the people around them and shows gratitude and respect for total community, it’s pretty amazing.”

Barrio Bread is closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. The bakery will reopen Saturday at 9 a.m. for customers eager to line up, chat with fellow Tucsonans and take home a loaf of what many consider the region’s signature bread.