Murder trials set for next year in U of A-area house party killing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It could be more than two years between the murder of a U of A student killed at a house party near the university, and any sort of verdict for the young men charged with the killing.

It has been more than a year since a shooting at a house party near U of A killed 20-year-old Erin Jones. Now we know when the trials will be for the four men charged in her death, and they will be next year.

Partiers ran for cover as bullets swept through a house party on 5th Street near U of A.

The gunfire killed 20-year-old Erin Jones.

Surveillance video caught a car rolling through the scene with the people inside firing shots.

A Grand Jury indicted four men for Erin Jones' murder, but Judge Casey McGinley threw out the original indictment after one of the defense attorneys suggested Grand Jurors never heard evidence that could favor the defense — that a third round of gunfire killed Erin Jones — and the carload of shooters only drove by twice.

A new presentation to the Grand Jury included that theory. Grand Jurors indicted the group all over again anyway, but that delayed the case.

Judge McGinley and the attorneys agreed on two different trial dates. March 24th for Estevan Garcia. He was granted a separate trial. He contends he was just the driver and did not know his passengers would be doing any shooting.

Marcus Ian Williams, Tevion Matthew Beale and Akeem Alvarez are set for trial May 12th in a trial expected to last four weeks.

