Charges in Erin Jones case headed back to a grand jury

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There are new developments in the case of Erin Jones, the U of A student killed at a house party last spring, when a car of gunmen fired at the gathering.

The charges are now headed back to a grand jury.

A judge ruled that the original grand jury should have heard a piece of evidence that could have cleared the four suspects before indicting them.

He said it appeared Erin Jones was killed in the third round of gunfire that night.

The driver of the car says he only made two passes, which raises the possibility that someone other than the shooters in the car fired the fatal shot.

All four suspects are still charged as they await a new grand jury hearing.