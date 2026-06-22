TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Flowing Wells woman at the center of an ongoing immigration case has had her case refiled by federal authorities, even as her attorney moves to have it dismissed.

Karla Toledo was detained on May 18 and sent to a detention facility before later being released. Her case was dismissed earlier this month, but she was charged again a day later.

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Flowing Wells woman's immigration case refiled by DHS as attorney files to dismiss charges

"Karla is not a case number. Not a statistic. She is a member of our community," Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva said.

Toledo's immigration attorney, Mo Goldman, led a press conference Monday alongside several local leaders, with community members holding signs and banners in support of Toledo.

Goldman filed a motion Monday to dismiss the case.

Marc Monroy

"It's based on the same grounds that they were dismissed the last time," Goldman said.

The Department of Homeland Security has 10 days to respond to the motion. After that, DHS can file a written response or opposition, and an assigned immigration judge will decide the outcome.

SEE SIMILAR COVERAGE: Removal case against DACA recipient Karla Toledo dismissed, but legal fight may not be over

"He'll give us what's called a scheduling order, which will give us specific dates and times to file documents," Goldman said.

Marc Monroy

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security said the case was refiled jointly with Toledo's husband so they can face removal as a family unit, calling it common practice.

“Illegal aliens who claim to be recipients of DACA are not automatically protected from deportations. DACA does not confer any form of legal status in this country. Any illegal alien who is a DACA recipient may be subject to arrest and deportation for a number of reasons including if they’ve committed a crime.” - Department of Homeland Security

Toledo has a hearing scheduled for July 7, though Goldman said it is likely they will avoid it. Toledo's DACA renewal is still pending, and her current status expires in July.

Grijalva said Toledo's situation reflects the broader human impact of immigration enforcement.

SEE SIMILAR COVERAGE: Woman detained by ICE, mother says daughter was DACA recipient taken from home

"Her case is a reminder that immigration policy is not just abstract political debate, it affects real people," Grijalva said.

Marc Monroy

Toledo said she is focused on moving forward despite the uncertainty.

"Right now it's just preparing and working because you have to keep working, you have to pay bills, you still have to do things," Toledo said.

Toledo's case has drawn attention from local leaders, including Representative Grijalva, and community members have continued to rally around her.

"As much as I have here I will help my community, and people say oh immigrants and yes immigrants but everyone here in the community because Tucson is my community, and I belong in Tucson," Toledo said.

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