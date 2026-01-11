Family, friends, community gather for Juan Cristobal Flores memorial service

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A memorial service was held this morning in downtown Tucson for Juan Cristóbal Flores, the victim of a deadly Goodwill donation center shooting during Christmas week.

The community joined his friends and family downtown at Carillo’s Tucson Mortuary.

The South Chapel at Carillo’s was filled shoulder to shoulder. The memorial service brought all who loved Flores together in prayer, describing him as kind, giving and a lover of music.

There were moments of silence at Flores’s memorial service, but there were also moments of laughter, tears and music, all reminders that a life is not defined by the way it was lost, but how it is remembered.

After prayers were shared, a scripture service followed with a symphony for Flores. All in the room reflecting on him and the memories he leaves behind before the service ended in the early afternoon.