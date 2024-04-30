Dozens of students hold Pro-Palestinian protest at University of Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Students at the University of Arizona joined a nationwide movement Monday, rallying in support of Palestinian human rights.

Dozens of students gathered near Old Main on the University Mall as they voiced their opposition to what they call the genocide of Palestinians by Israel.

The anonymous group of students who organized the encampment called on the university administration to condemn Israel's actions and to divest funds from companies such as Raytheon, which they allege could be profiting from the conflict.

"We are not going to shut up, we are not going to stop protesting, stop demanding these disclosures, divestments until our demands are met," said River, one of the organizers who preferred to only be identified by his first name.

Seth Wispelwey, a minister at the United Church of Christ and a supporter of the protest expressed his belief as to why the university hasn’t condemned Israel’s actions – alluding to the school’s ties with Raytheon, the second largest weapons manufacturer in the world.

"I believe the University of Arizona probably hasn’t condemned the genocide because they know they get so much money from Raytheon and those weapons and technologies are actively part of facilitating the genocide.”

In addition to condemning Israel's actions, the group demanded transparency regarding the university's financial relationships with Israel and weapons manufacturers.

The university issued a statement to KGUN 9 Monday afternoon, emphasizing its commitment to respecting students' free speech rights. However, it also stipulated that all non-academic activities must conclude by 10:30 p.m. to avoid potential legal consequences including arrest.

The full statement can be found below:

“The University of Arizona is committed to respecting and protecting the free speech rights of our students and the university. We are monitoring today’s event and are engaging in active conversations with the participants. University policy provides that non-academic activity on the mall and across the campus must conclude by 10:30 p.m. The university expects students, staff, and campus visitors to adhere to university policies. Those who do not disperse when requested will be subject to arrest.” University of Arizona

