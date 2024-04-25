Watch Now
Students take to UA Mall in support of Palestine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Students and community members are marching on the University of Arizona Mall Thursday in support of Palestine as similar rallies and protests are taking place across the nation.

According to organizers on social media, a series of planned protests are taking place across the country at a large number of universities.

A KGUN 9 crew will have more from the UA Mall as the story develops.

