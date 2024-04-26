LIVE: Israel-Hamas conflict protest at ASU, several taken into custody

TEMPE, AZ — Arizona State police handcuffed multiple people amid a protest at Arizona State University over the Israel-Hamas conflict Friday morning.

Protesters started to form a group in front of Old Main near College Avenue and University Drive on the ASU campus around 9 a.m.

In a matter of minutes, @ASUPolice decided to arrest a number of peaceful protesters. Watch as a group surrounds police when they arrest one of them. https://t.co/BdsGgJTTpT pic.twitter.com/Qj18vqnMkn — Luke Garrison (@LukeTVNews) April 26, 2024

ASU police showed up minutes later and began to place several people in handcuffs.

We've reached out to ASU police for additional details on the people taken into custody and have yet to hear back.

Tempe police say they assisted with gathering resources in the protest but information would need to come from ASU and ASU Police Department. ASU PD is expected to hold a news conference at some point Friday.

ABC15 asked ASU about the law enforcement response to the protest. A university spokesperson responded with the following statement:

"Encampments on Arizona State University property are prohibited unless they are part of a university-sanctioned activity. Individuals found setting up unapproved encampments will be directed to dismantle them immediately. Failure to comply may result in being trespassed from campus and possible arrest. We prioritize the safety and well-being of the campus community and uphold policies to ensure a welcoming environment for everyone.

At colleges across the United States, students are leading protests against the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, as well as institutional ties between universities and Israel.

These protests have prompted the deployment of law enforcement in many cases, resulting in the arrests of hundreds of students and some injured officers on campuses.

No injuries have been reported in Friday's protest at ASU.

Here is the list of demands from the protesters: they want ASU to cut all ties with Israel and for ASU president Michael Crow to resign pic.twitter.com/bwvuxKopwi — Ben Brown (@bdbrown473) April 26, 2024

One of the ways protesters have stopped sprinklers from spraying themselves



They’re now chanting “water is life” pic.twitter.com/raDXkkJeiv — Rachel Louise Just (@RLJnews) April 26, 2024

The first counter-protester has arrived about two hours into the Free Palestine protest at ASU. Says he believes he and protesters are actually on the same page, wanting to stop Hamas, but protesters are misinformed about how to do that. He hasn’t interacted with protesters yet. pic.twitter.com/6UXRBvCJ5A — Rachel Louise Just (@RLJnews) April 26, 2024