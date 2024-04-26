Watch Now
LIVE: Israel-Hamas conflict protest at ASU, several taken into custody

Several people have been handcuffed by ASU police
Protesters chant at Arizona State University's Tempe campus as police gather. Viewer discretion is advised.
ASU protest
Posted at 11:50 AM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 14:58:28-04

TEMPE, AZ — Arizona State police handcuffed multiple people amid a protest at Arizona State University over the Israel-Hamas conflict Friday morning.

Watch the protest live in the player below. Viewer discretion is advised.

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

Protesters started to form a group in front of Old Main near College Avenue and University Drive on the ASU campus around 9 a.m.

ASU police showed up minutes later and began to place several people in handcuffs.

We've reached out to ASU police for additional details on the people taken into custody and have yet to hear back.

Protesters chant during Israel-Hamas conflict protest at ASU

Tempe police say they assisted with gathering resources in the protest but information would need to come from ASU and ASU Police Department. ASU PD is expected to hold a news conference at some point Friday.

ABC15 asked ASU about the law enforcement response to the protest. A university spokesperson responded with the following statement:

"Encampments on Arizona State University property are prohibited unless they are part of a university-sanctioned activity. Individuals found setting up unapproved encampments will be directed to dismantle them immediately. Failure to comply may result in being trespassed from campus and possible arrest. We prioritize the safety and well-being of the campus community and uphold policies to ensure a welcoming environment for everyone.

ASU protest

At colleges across the United States, students are leading protests against the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, as well as institutional ties between universities and Israel.

These protests have prompted the deployment of law enforcement in many cases, resulting in the arrests of hundreds of students and some injured officers on campuses.

No injuries have been reported in Friday's protest at ASU.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

