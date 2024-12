MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Municpal Complex is getting a new name to honor the late mayor Ed Honea, who died suddenly last month.

The town council voted in favor of the change at their meeting Tuesday night, which they spent honoring and remembering Honea.

Ed Honea was born and raised in Marana and spent nearly 40 years as a public servant.

A memorial service will be held for Mayor Honea on December 21st.