More than a mayor: Son reflects on late Mayor Ed Honea's life and impact

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Late Marana Mayor Ed Honea served the community until the day he died, “He was Marana, he was a walking billboard for this community,” his son, Whit Honea said, but he also wants him to be remembered as a dad, friend and especially a wonderful grandfather.

Ed Honea passed away on November 22 at the age of 77. He had served the town in various capacities for about four decades, most recently as mayor since 2005.

“He had three things that he was passionate about; his faith, his family and the Town of Marana,” Whit Honea said.

Ed Honea had two children, Whit Honea and Tiffany Honea Phoenix and three grandchildren; Atticus Honea, Zane Honea and Greyson Phoenix.

“They (his grandchildren) cannot do anything wrong, couldn’t do anything wrong, in his eyes,” Whit Honea said. “He just loved them absolutely. If you were to walk through his house, it’s a museum of grandkids.”

Ed Honea also had a love for University of Arizona athletics. His son says he had been very excited to watch the Arizona vs Duke game on the Friday of his passing.

“Since I was a kid I was standing out on the porch turning the antenna to make the TV clear for the football games,” Whit Honea said.

His children and grandchildren live out of state, but Whit Honea says he was fortunately able to visit his father for 10 days last month. He says everywhere he went people told him stories about his dad.

“To have people do that when he’s standing across the room, they didn’t owe me that,” he said. “They just wanted to make sure I realize what a special person he was and of course I did.”

His father’s passing this past Friday was very unexpected. He was getting ready to visit his daughter for Thanksgiving.

“He had a cardiac event. So he had some artery blockage, which according to the coroner was something that…he was in fantastic health, other than that, that thing he didn’t know about,” Whit Honea said. “I want to tell people what it was because I want people to realize that that’s something they need to get checked out.”

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Marana Food Bank and Community Resource Center.

“He was very passionate about that and I think that if there was anything that anyone wanted to do to honor him, and again assuming they have the means to do so, the Marana Food Bank would be a great place to do that and it’s a great testament to his dedication to the community,” Whit Honea said.