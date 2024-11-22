Marana mayor Ed Honea passes away at age 77

MARANA, AZ (KGUN 9) — Marana Mayor Ed Honea passed away Friday morning at the age of 77-years-old.

The mayor graduated from Marana High School, the U.S. Naval School of Construction, and Pima Community College. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and is a lifetime member of VFW Post 5990 in Marana.

He was "an outdoor enthusiast and avid hiker and can be found most days on one of the many trails that run throughout the Marana Community."

He is survived by two children and three grandchildren.

The Town of Marana released the following statement Friday afternoon.

It is with profound sadness that the Town of Marana announces the passing of Mayor Ed Honea on November 22, 2024, at the age of 77. A pillar of our community, Mayor Honea dedicated his life to serving Marana with unwavering commitment, vision, and a genuine passion for making it a better place for all.



A third-generation member of a prominent five-generation Marana family, Mayor Honea’s roots ran deep in the community he loved. He graduated from Marana High School in 1965 and went on to continue his education at the U.S. Naval School of Construction and Pima Community College. During the Vietnam War, he proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy Seabees, and was a lifetime member of VFW Post 5990 in Marana.



His public service spanned 37 years across three terms on the Town Council, including serving as mayor since 2005 and previously from 1995 to 1997. Before retiring in 2007, he worked for 29 years as a contractor for the U.S. Postal Service in Marana.



Mayor Honea was a respected leader on numerous boards and organizations. He served with distinction as a member and 2014 Chair of the Pima Association of Governments, and as a member and Chair of the Regional Transportation Authority. His leadership extended to the executive board of the Arizona League of Cities and Towns, as well as memberships with Arizona Town Hall, the Central Arizona Association of Governments, the Arizona Association of Economic Development, the Marana Optimist Club, and the Marana Chamber of Commerce. He also contributed as a former board member for MHC Healthcare, and was instrumental in the establishment of the new Marana Food Bank & Community Resource Center. As a lover of recreation, he was also an advocate for the upcoming Marana Aquatic & Recreation Center.



A man of deep faith, Mayor Honea was a member of both Light the Way Lutheran Church and the Community Christian Church of Marana. Above all, he cherished his family. He is survived by his two children, Whitney and Tiffany, and three beloved grandchildren.



“Our community has lost a remarkable leader and advocate who served Marana for nearly 40 years,” said Town Manager Terry Rozema. “Mayor Honea was not only a champion for Marana, but also a friend and mentor to many of us. His love for our community ran so very deep and his contributions to making Marana what it is today cannot be overstated. He will be deeply missed.”



Mayor Ed Honea’s life and work left an impact on the Town of Marana, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.



Details regarding services and ways for the community to honor Mayor Honea’s memory will be shared as they become available. In the meantime, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all who were touched by his leadership and kindness.



Following Mayor Honea's passing, Vice Mayor Jon Post will assume the duties of mayor in an interim capacity. maranaaz.gov

