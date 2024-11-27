Community members remember Marana Mayor Ed Honea

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana community is remembering its late Mayor Ed Honea, who died on Friday at the age of 77.

“Everybody knows Mayor Honea, everybody likes Mayor Honea,” Council Member Roxanne Ziegler said.

Honea devoted much of his life to serving the Marana community. He served three terms on the town council, served as mayor from 1995 to 1997 and returned to serve as the town’s mayor in 2005.

“If you look around the town, there probably isn’t anything in this community that you look at in terms of the growth over the past 40 years that he hasn’t had his fingerprints on it in some way, shape or form,” Town Manager Terry Rozema said.

Some of his most recent work was with helping bring to fruition the Marana Food Bank and Community Resource Center and advocating for the new Marana Aquatic and Recreation Center.

“He spent the majority of his time as a mayor developing relationships for the betterment of this community,” Rozema said. “And he put aside, sometimes it was difficult for him, but he put aside his own position and ego to do what was right for this community....we’re going to greatly miss him.”

Council Member Ziegler knew Honea since the mid-'90s, saying he was a pillar of the community.

“We’re very devastated by his loss….He was our leader…I feel like we’re a little bit rudderless right now,” Ziegler said.

Honea was also an active member of Light the Way Church in Marana.

“He’s a servant heart. He served his county, he served his church, he served his community,” Lead Pastor Dale Moe said.

Pastor Moe says he had a “spirit-filled personality.”

“When I look out and I don’t see him there on Sundays, it’s going to be a big hole to fill, but he’s going to be with us in spirit and we’re going to treasure his legacy for many years to come.”

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 21 at 1 pm. The location has yet to be released.