Marana Mayor Jon Post gives his first State of the Town address

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Blazing trails and building legacy was the theme of this year's Marana State of the Town, the first since Jon Post was appointed mayor.

The annual event, hosted in partnership between the Marana Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Marana, took place at the Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain.

The sold-out event with 500 attendees was the first State of the Town since late Mayor Ed Honea’s passing late last year. However, his presence was still felt with his family in attendance, a tribute video and a favorite meal of his served.

Honea’s longtime friend and successor, Mayor Post, outlined many upcoming projects in his first State of the Town Address. Many of them fall under the umbrellas of tourism, transportation, parks and recreation and water.

Post said we don’t just plan for the future, we shape it.

“My vision is very simple,” he said during his address. “I plan to lead in a way that reflects my love for this town, my dedication to public service and my drive to push Marana to new heights.”

One of the highlighted and highly anticipated projects talked about was the town’s new downtown development.

“This first phase will feature a restaurant and brewery, along with brick roadways, pedestrian-friendly spaces and beautiful brick buildings that will bring new energy to the area. But this is just the beginning,” Post said. “Our vision for downtown is just one part of a larger plan for economic growth that will benefit our entire community.”

Post says growth brings challenges, especially in terms of transportation. He spoke about several road projects, including I-10 and Tangerine Road improvements and eliminating the at-grade railroad crossing at I-10 and Cortaro Rd.

“While these projects address immediate and serious transportation needs, our town council is focused on the long game,” he said. “Proactively planning for the future and investing in infrastructure that keeps us connected as we grow.”

Which he says the recently completed 20-year Transportation Master Plan focuses on.

“This forward-looking plan will guide our decisions and help us stay ahead of the curve when it comes to our mobility,” he said.

A project just on the brink of completion is the Marana Aquatic and Recreation Center, which is scheduled to open May 3. The MARC features two swimming pools, water slides, fitness rooms and indoor basketball courts.

“It’s the coolest thing ever and a total game changer for Marana,” Post said.

He says one of the reasons Marana is a great place to live is because of the town’s park and recreation amenities.

“We are also looking at expanding our sports and recreation facilities, not just for our own use, but to make Marana a destination for sports tourism. We are currently exploring partnerships to add additional ball fields that can attract tournament and regional events,” he said.

He says the town is also working with the Arizona State Land Department to purchase the Tortolita Preserve.

Post says you can’t talk about the future of Marana without talking about water.

“That’s why we're focused on acquiring additional water credits and exploring innovative solutions to ensure Marana has the resources that it needs – not just for today, but for generations to come,” he said.

This year’s ‘Youth Legacy’ award was presented to Bryce Falkoff, a student at Marana High School. He is a member of the school’s band, Boy Scouts and Key Club. He will be attending Yale University this fall.

Marana High School Dance Team and coaching staff received the ‘Branding Iron’ award in the organization category. In addition to community service involvement, the team recently won a national championship at the University Dance Association competition.

The recipient of the individual ‘Branding Iron’ award was long-time Marana resident, Brad DeSpain. Post says he played a vital role in the town’s incorporation. Post said, “Brad leads with humility, collaboration and a true love for his community.”